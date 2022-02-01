Bulgaria: Yellow and Orange codes for Heavy Snowfall on Wednesday

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 1, 2022, Tuesday // 18:22
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Yellow and Orange codes for Heavy Snowfall on Wednesday NIMH

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) announced a yellow and orange warning code for heavy snowfall and snow cover in eight areas of the country on February 2nd. This is what the map shows with the warning codes for dangerous meteorological phenomena, published on the NIMH website.

The districts of Burgas, Yambol, Haskovo, Kardzhali and Smolyan have an orange warning code for snowfall. There, the amount of precipitation per day is expected to reach 30-40 liters per square meter and to form about 15-20 cm of snow cover.

Sliven, Stara Zagora and Plovdiv also have a yellow code for tomorrow. The expected amount of precipitation for the day in the southern regions of these areas will be up to 20-25 liters per square meter and will form a snow cover of 10-15 cm. In their northern regions, the snow cover will be up to 10 cm.

/Nova

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, snow, Bulgaria, code
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria