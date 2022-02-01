Ukrainian Politicians Raised Flags of Countries that have Helped Ukraine

World » UKRAINE | February 1, 2022, Tuesday // 17:59
Ukrainian lawmakers raised flags, in the parliament, of countries that have backed the country, including the United States, Britain and Canada, on Tuesday (February 1st).

Live broadcasts from the Ukrainian parliament, the Rada, showed politicians gathering in the center of the hall to hold the flags of friendly to Ukraine nations as well as the NATO flag.

Surrounded by flags, a politician, Sofia Fedina, said in English: “We would like to thank our partners who stand side by side with Ukraine in countering Moscow's aggression.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived today in Kyiv for talks with President Vladimir Zelensky as tensions on the country's border with Russia continue to rise.

