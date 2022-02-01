Sarajevo City Hall Shines in the Colors of the Bulgarian Flag

Sarajevo's mayor's office shone in the colors of Bulgaria's flag, the first country to recognize Bosnia and Herzegovina's independence 30 years ago, the local daily Dnevni Avaz reported.

On January 15, 1992, Bulgaria was the first to recognize the independence of Bosnia and Herzegovina and North Macedonia. Our country was also among the first countries to recognize the independence of Slovenia and Croatia.

The mayor of Sarajevo said that the lighting of the town hall building is a symbolic act of friendship with Bulgaria.

“Tonight the town hall was lit with the colors of the flag of the Republic of Bulgaria, the first country to recognize the independence of Bosnia and Herzegovina on this day in 1992” (it is not known where the discrepancy in the calendar comes from).

“With this symbolic act of friendship, we want to express our gratitude for the helping hand in the difficult moments of our history,” Mayor Benjamina Karic wrote on her Twitter account.

Vijećnica je večeras osvijetljena bojama zastave Republike Bugarske, prve zemlje koja je na današnji dan 1992. priznala nezavisnost Bosne i Hercegovine.



Ovim simboličnim činom prijateljstva želimo uputiti zahvalnost na pruženoj ruci podrške u teškim trenucima naše historije. pic.twitter.com/xlx9pLTXhL — Benjamina Karić (@BenjaminaKaric) January 31, 2022

There was also a post on the Bosnian Foreign Ministry's social media profile.

“Sarajevo City Hall, tonight in colors of the Bulgarian flag. We extend our sincerest gratitude to our friends and partners, the first country to recognize the independent Bosnia and Herzegovina in January 1992, for their generous donation of 258,570 vaccines. Благодаря ви!” (Thank you!)



/ClubZ

