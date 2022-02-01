Sarajevo City Hall Shines in the Colors of the Bulgarian Flag

Politics » DIPLOMACY | February 1, 2022, Tuesday // 14:38
Bulgaria: Sarajevo City Hall Shines in the Colors of the Bulgarian Flag Twitter @mfa_bih

Sarajevo's mayor's office shone in the colors of Bulgaria's flag, the first country to recognize Bosnia and Herzegovina's independence 30 years ago, the local daily Dnevni Avaz reported.

On January 15, 1992, Bulgaria was the first to recognize the independence of Bosnia and Herzegovina and North Macedonia. Our country was also among the first countries to recognize the independence of Slovenia and Croatia.

The mayor of Sarajevo said that the lighting of the town hall building is a symbolic act of friendship with Bulgaria.

“Tonight the town hall was lit with the colors of the flag of the Republic of Bulgaria, the first country to recognize the independence of Bosnia and Herzegovina on this day in 1992” (it is not known where the discrepancy in the calendar comes from).

“With this symbolic act of friendship, we want to express our gratitude for the helping hand in the difficult moments of our history,” Mayor Benjamina Karic wrote on her Twitter account.

There was also a post on the Bosnian Foreign Ministry's social media profile.

Sarajevo City Hall, tonight in colors of the Bulgarian flag. We extend our sincerest gratitude to our friends and partners, the first country to recognize the independent Bosnia and Herzegovina in January 1992, for their generous donation of 258,570 vaccines. Благодаря ви!” (Thank you!)

/ClubZ

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, flag
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria