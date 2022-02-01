As of Today: Supplement of BGN 75 for Vaccinated Pensioners will be Paid Out

As of today - February 1 - the payment of the one-time BGN 75 to the vaccinated pensioners will begin, the National Social Security Institute announced.

At the end of last year, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov announced this as a measure to encourage vaccination before the new wave.

The first payment will be to 694,643 pensioners who have completed a vaccination course by December 31, 2021. The program is expected to last until the end of June 2022 and the Cabinet has allocated BGN 100 million for it from the State Social Security budget.

The positive economic stimulus envisages a one-time supplement in the amount of BGN 75 for each pensioner who has completed a vaccination cycle of two, plus a third (booster) dose. Who is entitled to it can be checked ex officio at the National Social Security Institute by the Ministry of Health, and they must exchange this information while the program continues.

There will be a cash supplement in the same amount for those who start their vaccination course with the first dose in the coming months. Retirees do not have to apply, send a green certificate or any other document to government institutions.

Those who receive a pension by bank transfer will receive the amount in their personal accounts. Those receiving the pension through the post offices will receive a pension record, which can be received on the first day of the month or simultaneously with the pension. For pensioners abroad, it is added to the pension for the respective month.



/ClubZ