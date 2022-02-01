All Areas in Bulgaria are in the Dark Red Zone

Again, a high number of newly infected - every fourth test is positive. As of today, the changed validity of the green certificate when traveling in the European Union comes into force. It will be valid for 9 months after the last dose but remains indefinite for those who have a booster dose.

COVID-19 in Bulgaria: More than 10,000 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

More than 10,000 infected people have been reported via the electronic register in the last 24 hours. The percentage of positive samples is high - over 24%. The number of hospitalized is also high - over 1000 people. This many people were admitted to hospitals back in November 2021. There is also an increase in the number of deaths - 158 people. The number is also high for those placed in intensive care units - 74 people, again there were so many people in serious condition per day in November. Less than 8,000 vaccines have been given, and about 60% of them are third doses.

According to the Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, all areas in our country are already in dark red. The highest incidence is in the capital.

From Today: Eur. Green Certificates for Completed Vaccination Course will be Valid for 270 Days

The new European requirements for green certificates come into force on February 1 - so when traveling in the European Union, the validity of the certificate becomes 270 days with a completed course of vaccination with single-dose or two-dose vaccine. With a booster dose, the certificate is indefinite.

The change affects about 90,000 Bulgarians. The Ministry of Health announced that it should apply to the territory of Bulgaria.

From February: New Measures for Entering Bulgaria (List of Countries)

Today, another change comes into force - the red zone already includes countries with morbidity between 500 and 5,000 per 100,000 population. Accordingly, those entering our country from such countries can enter only with a green certificate or a negative PCR test. Entrants from dark red countries, where the incidence per 100,000 population is over 5,000, must have both a certificate and a PCR done within 72 hours of entering the country. If they have a booster dose, only a certificate is enough.

Hospital associations are demanding urgent help from the state due to high electricity prices. In an open letter, they also set out their demands to increase the value of clinical pathways.



/BNT

