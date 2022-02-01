From Today: Eur. Green Certificates for Completed Vaccination Course will be Valid for 270 Days

From today, all issued European green certificates for completed vaccination course will be valid for 270 days from the date of the last dose. The change is necessary due to the decision EU 2021/2301 of the European Commission of December 21 last year, which specifies the validity of the certificates and introduces uniform rules for the countries of the European Union (EU). The change covers the issued certificates for completed vaccination course, with both single-dose and two-dose vaccines, which are approved by the European Medicines Agency.

European Green Certificates for Completed Vaccination Course will be Valid for 270 days

The European green certificates for the completed vaccination course against COVID-19 issued so far will continue to be valid in the EU with the new deadlines, without the need to re-issue them. Their validity will be monitored through the mobile applications created for the purpose and the business rules implemented in them. For Bulgaria, the official validator is COVID CHECK BG.

From Feb 1: Covid Certificates of over 93,000 Bulgarian Citizens will not be Valid in the EU

The European Commission has also adopted new rules for the designation of a booster dose for vaccination with the single-dose vaccine of the manufacturer “Jansen”. According to the new requirements, the booster dose will be marked as “2/1” in the digital certificate, which requires the documents to be reissued.

Older Certificates with two Doses will be Valid only in Bulgaria

All citizens who have been vaccinated with the single-dose vaccine and then given a booster dose can download the European certificate according to the new model from the Internet portal of the National Health Information System - https://www.his.bg/bg/dgc after 1 February this year They must enter their PIN, ID card number and National Reference Number of one of the doses or the number of the previous certificate.



