The Pentagon: Additional US troops in Eastern Europe are not a NATO Response Force
Additional US troops on alert in Eastern Europe will not be part of the 8,000 US troops ready to support the NATO Response Force, said Defense Secretary John Kirby.
The United States has put 8,500 troops on High Alert to be Sent in Europe
On Friday, US President Joe Biden said US troops would be transferred to Eastern Europe and NATO countries in the near future, but said not many would be deployed.
Biden: We will Soon Deploy Troops in Europe
“When it comes to bilateral agreements or arrangements with NATO allies, if they need additional capabilities, if they would like to, then we will specify it individually with each country to make sure we meet the needs in the best way. , which they want and can dispose of,” Kirby said during a press briefing on Monday.
NATO will Expand its Military Presence in Eastern Europe
Kirby explained that US troops already on high alert in the United States will not be part of NATO's response force, but will be available for deployment in any country that has specific requests for assistance in the area of security. The United States could also relocate some US troops already on the European military scene to Eastern Europe, Kirby added.
/Nova
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Croatian Minister: The President Embarrassed us in front of Bulgaria and Ukraine
- » NATO is considering Deploying Troops in Slovakia
- » World Media: Tensions between Bulgaria and North Macedonia are Decreasing
- » Croatian President: Croatia will Withdraw its Troops from NATO in case of Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- » Serbian President: We are Spending €500 Million more than Bulgaria for Defense
- » Romania: Russia's Request for the Withdrawal of NATO Troops is Unacceptable