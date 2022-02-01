The Pentagon: Additional US troops in Eastern Europe are not a NATO Response Force

Additional US troops on alert in Eastern Europe will not be part of the 8,000 US troops ready to support the NATO Response Force, said Defense Secretary John Kirby.

On Friday, US President Joe Biden said US troops would be transferred to Eastern Europe and NATO countries in the near future, but said not many would be deployed.

“When it comes to bilateral agreements or arrangements with NATO allies, if they need additional capabilities, if they would like to, then we will specify it individually with each country to make sure we meet the needs in the best way. , which they want and can dispose of,” Kirby said during a press briefing on Monday.

Kirby explained that US troops already on high alert in the United States will not be part of NATO's response force, but will be available for deployment in any country that has specific requests for assistance in the area of security. The United States could also relocate some US troops already on the European military scene to Eastern Europe, Kirby added.

