Bulgarian PM and Deputy Secretary of State Reaffirm Strategic Partnership between Bulgaria and the United States

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman had a conversation with Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, the US State Department announced.

The Deputy Secretary of State and the Prime Minister reaffirmed the strategic partnership between the United States and Bulgaria. The Deputy Secretary of State congratulated the Prime Minister on the recent decision of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to start talks with Bulgaria on its accession and reaffirmed the US commitment to work with fellow OECD members to support the process.

The OECD is Starting Negotiations with Bulgaria and Five other Countries

Deputy Secretary of State Sherman thanked the Prime Minister for Bulgaria's role as a reliable ally in NATO in view of Russia's escalating actions towards Ukraine and discussed our shared commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Russian Ambassador: Bulgaria is Not a Target for Russia

The two also discussed the goals of the Bulgarian government in tackling the Covid pandemic, diversifying into clean energy sources and implementing anti-corruption reforms as priorities that will benefit the Bulgarian people.



/BNR

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook