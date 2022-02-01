Bulgarian Traffic Police found 61 Migrants Abandoned in a Truck
BNR
This morning, shortly before 8:00 a.m., in the area of the intersection between Burgas streets “Zahari Stoyanov” and “Georgi Panov” traffic police at the OD of the Ministry of Interior in Burgas noticed a crashed vehicle - a truck with a falling board, without a driver.
61 migrants were found in the truck. They are men, about 25 years old.
One of the people was clearly unwell and was taken to the University Hospital in Burgas for examination.
/BNR
