Bulgargaz is Offering a 17.64% Lower Gas Price in February

Bulgargaz EAD submitted its updated application for approval by the EWRC of the price of natural gas for February 2022, including the last requested quantities from customers and reported values ​​of the price-forming components as of 31.01.2022, the supplier announced.

The Entire Management of Bulgargaz has been Replaced

The price proposed for approval is BGN 109.88 / MWh (excluding prices for access, transmission, excise and VAT) or 56.18 EUR / MWh, calculated according to the BNB fixing.

The price proposed for approval for February 2022 is lower by BGN 23.53 / MWh or by 17.64% compared to the current one in January 2022.

Bulgarian Minister of Energy: We can Stop the Export of Electricity if we Leave the EU

For comparison, the prices of European gas supply markets in February 2022 exceed 85 EUR / MWh.

Bulgargaz EAD is making every effort to continue to offer a lower price of natural gas compared to the prices on the European gas markets in the next price periods, the company said.



/BNT

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook