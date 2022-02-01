Bulgargaz is Offering a 17.64% Lower Gas Price in February
Bulgargaz EAD submitted its updated application for approval by the EWRC of the price of natural gas for February 2022, including the last requested quantities from customers and reported values of the price-forming components as of 31.01.2022, the supplier announced.
The Entire Management of Bulgargaz has been Replaced
The price proposed for approval is BGN 109.88 / MWh (excluding prices for access, transmission, excise and VAT) or 56.18 EUR / MWh, calculated according to the BNB fixing.
The price proposed for approval for February 2022 is lower by BGN 23.53 / MWh or by 17.64% compared to the current one in January 2022.
Bulgarian Minister of Energy: We can Stop the Export of Electricity if we Leave the EU
For comparison, the prices of European gas supply markets in February 2022 exceed 85 EUR / MWh.
Bulgargaz EAD is making every effort to continue to offer a lower price of natural gas compared to the prices on the European gas markets in the next price periods, the company said.
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » The EU is in Talks with Several Countries over Gas Supplies
- » Bulgarian Minister of Energy: We can Stop the Export of Electricity if we Leave the EU
- » Electricity Regime in the Municipality of Hissarya from Tomorrow
- » The Entire Management of Bulgargaz has been Replaced
- » Bulgarian Energy Prices - 80% Up for Producers in December 2021
- » Bulgargaz: Gas Supplies from Russia are Not Endangered