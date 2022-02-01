Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy with Max. Temperatures between 3°-8°C

Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy with Max. Temperatures between 3°-8°C

It will be cloudy today. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology Victoria Kleshtanova.

In Western Bulgaria, snowfall will begin before noon, and in the afternoon in the eastern half of the country, it will rain. Snow cover will also form. The wind will be oriented from the northwest, but for most of the day in the eastern regions of the country, the wind will remain from the south. The maximum temperatures will be from 2°-3° Celsius in the high fields of Western Bulgaria to 8°-9°C in the southeastern regions, in Sofia around 3°C. On the night before Wednesday, the rain in Eastern Bulgaria will start to turn into snow, in the Rhodope region, the amounts of snowfall will be significant.

It will be cloudy over the Black Sea coast in the afternoon with rain showers. It will blow to a moderate south wind, which will be oriented from north-northwest in the evening. Maximum temperatures will be 8°-9°C. The temperature of the sea water: 6°-7°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

In the mountains, it will be cloudy with snowfall. A moderate south-southwest wind will blow, which in the afternoon will start to orient from north-northwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 0°C, at 2000 meters - about minus 6°C.

