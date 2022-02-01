COVID-19 in Bulgaria: More than 10,000 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

10,151 are the new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours. 24% of the 42,246 tests performed were positive. 77 out of 100 newly infected people have not been vaccinated, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

There are 244,233 active cases, 5,705 patients are treated in hospitals, 506 of them are in the intensive care unit. The number of newly admitted to a medical institution is 1015, 88% of them have not been vaccinated.

Another 5,080 people have recovered.

The death toll from the infection in the past 24 hours is 158, 88 per 100 of them were not vaccinated. The victims of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic are 33,318.

7,975 vaccines were given in the last 24 hours. 1,996,484 people have completed the immunization cycle, with the third dose - 611,314.

Distribution of new cases by districts: Blagoevgrad - 380; Burgas - 260; Varna - 725; Veliko Tarnovo - 262; Vidin - 32; Vratsa - 301; Gabrovo - 227; Dobrich - 204; Kardzhali - 122; Kyustendil - 208; Lovech - 194; Montana - 203; Pazardzhik - 392; Pernik - 196; Pleven - 397; Plovdiv - 1149; Razgrad - 46; Ruse - 285; Silistra - 158; Sliven - 213; Smolyan - 211; Sofia district - 423; Sofia (capital) - 2064; Stara Zagora - 644; Targovishte - 80; Haskovo - 396; Shumen - 220; Yambol - 159.

The two-week morbidity in the country is 1,755 per 100,000. The highest is in the capital, where the number of infected is 2,483 per 100,000. More than 2,000 per 100,000 people are infected in the districts of Blagoevgrad, Sofia, Burgas and Stara Zagora. The least new cases were reported in Kardzhali - 550 per 100,000. Less than 1,000 per 100,000 are newly infected in the districts of Razgrad, Targovishte, Shumen, Veliko Tarnovo and Silistra.

The only region still in the second stage of the pandemic plan is the Northeast, including Silistra, Razgrad, Dobrich, Varna, Targovishte and Shumen. All other areas are in stage three, which provides for rotational learning of students after 4th grade, 50% capacity for social activities and restrictions on the working hours of restaurants, casinos and gambling halls.

/OFFNews

