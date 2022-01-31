Bulgarian PM: Kindergartens will be Free from April 2022

January 31, 2022
For the first time, we will have free kindergartens and nurseries from April this year. This was stated at a press conference in the Council of Ministers by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov after today's government session.

The government will invest BGN 70 million in the draft budget for this year for the construction of kindergartens, said Petkov. He also announced that teachers' salaries will become 125 percent of the average salary. There will be no pensioner below the poverty line, the prime minister assured. He added that all measures to support business, such as 60/40, remain for at least the next six months, and support measures are maintained due to high electricity prices.

“We have a budget that is entirely focused on capital investment, in human capital, and no one stays below the poverty line,” he said. “I believe that this budget shows the real policy of the social partners in real dimensions,” he added.

