129 New Cases of Omicron were Identified in Bulgaria

Co-infection between influenza strain A (H3N2) and SARS-CoV-2 proved by National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD)

129 cases of the viral variant Omicron of SARS-CoV-2 have been identified in Bulgaria after cell genomic sequencing performed by the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases.

The cases of Omicron have been identified in 14 districts as follows: Sofia-city - 46; Stara Zagora - 17; Blagoevgrad - 14; Sliven - 9; Pazardzhik - 8; Varna - 7; Plovdiv - 7; Pernik - 7; Montana - 6; Targovishte - 3; Haskovo - 2; Yambol - 1; Ruse - 1; Gabrovo - 1.

COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2602 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Of the 234 clinical trials tested with SARS-CoV-2, 55.1% were proven cases of Omicron and 44.9% were Delta or its sub-variants. The clinical samples were taken from persons with COVID-19 in the period January 3, 2022 - January 13, 2022, and were sent by 30 different medical institutions from 21 districts of the country.

The National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases informs that on January 28 at the National Reference Laboratory “Flue and ARI”, through Real Time RT-PCR test, influenza strain A (H3N2) was proven in 9 samples of outpatients aged 11 to 18 years from the town of Yambol. Co-infection between influenza strain A (H3N2) and SARS-CoV-2 was detected in one of the 9 samples. This has been laboratory-proven in our country for the first time.



/Ministry of Health Press Release

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook