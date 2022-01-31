Electricity Regime in the Municipality of Hissarya from Tomorrow

The municipality of Hissarya is switching to electricity from tomorrow. The hospital, kindergartens, schools and community centers must stop electric heating and switch to heating with stoves.

According to the order of the mayor eng. Penka Ganeva from 23.00 p.m. to 4.00 a.m. the street lighting will be stopped. The order also states that municipal institutions must stop electric heating and switch to alternative heating.

The mayor expressed hope that the problem with the bills will be resolved quickly because otherwise, it will affect tourism. Hoteliers will also have to pay large electricity bills.

“After an analysis we did, it turns out that if we have to pay a price as we paid in December - about 80,000 for street lighting - we will have to pay nearly a million for 1 year, which is not a justified cost, especially for a small municipality like ours”, said the mayor of the municipality eng. Penka Ganeva.

The council of the municipality is worried that due to the electricity regime in the resort, crime may increase.

