Prof. Kantardzhiev with a Forecast: When COVID-19 will Weaken and When the Masks will Fall

“The cellular immunity of vaccinated and sick people is strong enough against Omicron. I expect a decrease in the cases in Sofia, Blagoevgrad, Pernik, Kyustendil and an increase in Northeastern Bulgaria within a week. In the Burgas region, the cases will be stationed and reduced. At the end of March we will have a sharp decline,” this was stated on Nova TV by Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev, advisor to the Sofia Municipality on health issues and former director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases.

According to him, in Sofia and Blagoevgrad, the wave is already “burning out.” People who suffered from the disease have immunity. In Sofia, 46% of people have been vaccinated. Objectively fewer people are admitted to hospitals, as well as those in intensive care units, against the background of many new infections, the professor added.

According to him, research has been carried out for four months to predict future mutations.

He explained that silver water has a proven antimicrobial effect. “Nanosilver is very useful, it is used for disinfection. Clean air is also very important. UVC lamps also work,” Kantardzhiev said.

The expert pointed out that the booster protects against Omicron, and currently 600,000 Bulgarians have taken a third dose. This must be done by people with concomitant diseases.

“We are working on a pentavalent vaccine to protect against influenza and coronavirus when it is equated to the common flu. Then we will take off the masks, revoke the certificates and be careful,” said the doctor.

He also commented on people's distrust of the green certificate.

“In the summer, the ministry had to say that certificates would be requested in the autumn. Assoc. Prof. Katsarov was making chaotic actions and suddenly they introduced the document. This is not how it’s done,” he said.



/Nova