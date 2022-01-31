Bulgarian Doctor: We don’t have a Protocol on How to Treat Children and Pregnant Women with Covid

“We do not have a protocol on how to treat children and pregnant women with covid. Most people do not want to register, most parents do not want to examine their children. With Omicron the disease is milder than a mild flu - runny nose and sore throat for 2 days and ends. It is more difficult in Bulgaria because due to the low vaccination level other variants such as Delta and the oldest variant Alpha are circulating, I have a patient who lost his smell and taste last week, which is definitely not Omicron,” said Georgi Mindov, Chairman of the Association of Sofia General Practitioners.

COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2602 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

According to him, according to mathematicians, the actual coronavirus patients in the country should multiply 3 to 5 times. Dr. Georgi Mindov added that the old variants are twice as prone to complications, hospitalizations and severity.

“We are on the scales for dominance between Omicron and Delta, let's not joke about it. Doctors are at their best, about 50-60 active cases are monitored by every general practitioner. Boosters are mostly given, there are vaccines, but there are those which expire in January and February”, added Dr. Georgi Mindov.

According to him, medicines for covid are the great hope after vaccines. Dr. Georgi Mindov explained that the covid zones are currently out of order and clarified that green certificates should be revoked only if they are removed throughout Europe. So far, no increase in the user fee is being discussed, said Dr. Georgi Mindov.



/BNT

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook