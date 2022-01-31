Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny with Max. Temperatures between 4°-9°C

Sunny weather will prevail today. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology Evgenia Egova.

Atmospheric pressure will continue to fall and will be significantly lower than the average for the month. Around noon from the west the clouds, medium and high will begin to increase. The northwest wind will weaken, in the evening it will be oriented from the southwest, it will be moderate. The maximum temperatures will be between 4° and 9° Celsius, in Sofia - around 4°C.

Sunny weather will prevail along the Black Sea coast, in the afternoon the clouds, medium and high, will start to increase. It will continue to blow until moderate, before noon mainly on the northern coast, temporarily strong wind from the west-northwest, in the evening it will be oriented from the southwest and will weaken. Maximum temperatures will be 8°-9°C. The temperature of the sea water: 5°-6°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

Sunny weather will prevail over the mountains, around noon from the west the clouds will start to increase. A moderate, temporary and strong northwest wind will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 1°C, at 2000 meters - about minus 6°C.

