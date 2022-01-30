North Macedonia Cannot Say when it will Include Bulgarians in its Constitution

“We, our government, have repeatedly stated publicly that due to our concept of the constitution, approved in 2001 by the Ohrid Framework Agreement, we have no problem enrolling other communities that are not included so far - such as the Croatian, Montenegrin and Bulgarian communities. So there is a clear political will for this,” North Macedonian Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs Bojan Maricic told MIA today.

“Our view is that the entry in the constitution must be made before we join the EU. It remains in the next period - in conversation and open dialogue with Bulgaria - to find a way, but also a time frame that will be most appropriate for that,” said Maricic.

At the same time, the Deputy Prime Minister commented that “setting and public expression of any deadlines has not helped us in the talks so far.”

“We are still in a phase where we are exporting positions on both sides, where we are looking for ways to resolve the open issues on which we have different positions and add them to a plan that will lead us to improve relations and removing obstacles to the start of negotiations with the EU,” said Bojan Maricic.



/OFFNews

