Bulgarian Professor and MP: The Green Certificate is Meaningless

Society » HEALTH | January 30, 2022, Sunday // 13:59
“The green certificate does not protect the population, it assumes that the holder of such a certificate does not spread the virus in any way, but they can, which makes it meaningless.” This was stated in by the MP from “There Is Such a People” party Prof. Andrey Chorbanov.

“Six countries have already abolished it, at least 10 are ready to do so in the next week or two. In none of them is the argument that the population is over-vaccinated. The argument is that this variant of the virus cannot be stopped in this way”, commented Andrey Chorbanov.

According to him, the practice shows that if in 80-90% of the certified population the spread of the coronavirus cannot be limited, then in our situation this will not be changed.

A huge number of people are currently having a mild coronavirus at home, Chorbanov added.

