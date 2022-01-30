Bulgarian Professor and MP: The Green Certificate is Meaningless
“The green certificate does not protect the population, it assumes that the holder of such a certificate does not spread the virus in any way, but they can, which makes it meaningless.” This was stated in by the MP from “There Is Such a People” party Prof. Andrey Chorbanov.
COVID-19: The Dead in the Last 24 hours are 100% Unvaccinated
“Six countries have already abolished it, at least 10 are ready to do so in the next week or two. In none of them is the argument that the population is over-vaccinated. The argument is that this variant of the virus cannot be stopped in this way”, commented Andrey Chorbanov.
Bulgarian Professor: Next Week We will Reach the Peak of the Fifth Covid Wave
According to him, the practice shows that if in 80-90% of the certified population the spread of the coronavirus cannot be limited, then in our situation this will not be changed.
A huge number of people are currently having a mild coronavirus at home, Chorbanov added.
/BNT
