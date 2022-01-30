Head of Commodity Exchanges and Markets: We will have to Get Used to High Prices of Vegetables

We will have to get used to the high prices of vegetables. Currently, Bulgarian cucumbers are in the range of BGN 4.80(EUR 2.45) – BGN 5.20 wholesale and the price will jump even more because of the more expensive gas and electricity, as well as the requirements for higher insurance of agricultural manufacturers.

This was said by Vladimir Ivanov, Chairman of the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets in front of Nova TV

Within one year, the average rate of increase was 17.1 percent of the main consumer basket for basic fruits and vegetables.

The increase in the price of tomatoes is over 30%, in the case of cucumbers - 40-43%, 35% in the case of oil, 20% in the case of sugar, 15% in the case of chicken meat. The growth of fruits is about 30% compared to January last year.

The main food products increased by 14%, flour - by 31%, yellow cheese - by 26%, cheese - by 25%.

Low solvent demand currently keeps prices lower than they should be, Ivanov added.

Very low-quality products will appear to meet the needs of people with limited resources.

With the appearance of agricultural products from Polish production this summer, prices are expected to remain at the same level, but are unlikely to fall, Ivanov predicts.



