President of North Macedonia: My Meeting with OMO Ilinden does not Violate the Agreement with Bulgaria

“None of my actions so far or in the future will be directed against the Treaty of Friendship and Good Neighborliness, which was signed in 2017 between Bulgaria and RN Macedonia.”

This was stated by the Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski on the occasion of the sharp reaction of the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for his meeting yesterday with the unregistered organization OMO "Ilinden".

According to Pendarovski, his meeting does not contradict the Treaty.

“President Pendarovski believes that every institution in both countries must contribute to overcoming the open issues. He is personally working to strengthen the dialogue and the full implementation of the Agreement,” the Macedonian head of state said in a statement.

Yesterday, the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed “concern over recent developments in the RNM, related to the actions of officials, which create negative public attitudes and which contradict the positive climate created by the active efforts of the governments of Bulgaria and North Macedonia.”

Bulgarian PM on North Macedonia: We are Preparing a Joint Celebration of Gotse Delchev

“Days after the successful joint meeting of the governments of the two countries, we are again witnessing an increase in public tension caused by specific actions of the President of North Macedonia, which attempts to resume issues in conflict with the Treaty of Friendship, Good Neighborliness and cooperation from 2017. Such actions do not contribute to finding solutions to political issues in the direction of accelerating the process of European integration of North Macedonia,” said the position of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on the responsible factors in our neighboring country to show political maturity and make a constructive contribution to the ongoing process of restoring mutual trust.

*OMO Ilinden-Pirin (United Macedonian Organization: Ilinden) is an unrecognized separatist political party in Bulgaria, which aims to protect the rights, linguistic and national self-determination of self-identified Macedonians by nationality in the country. Due to the refusal to register the party, Bulgaria has been repeatedly convicted by the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg. OMO Ilinden-Pirin is a member of the European regionalist party European Free Alliance.



/BGNES

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook