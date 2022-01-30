After 22 Seasons, 7 Titles and a bunch of Records: the Great Tom Brady Leaves the Scene

Tom Brady, perhaps the greatest player in the history of American football, is ending his career, ESPN sports television and NFL official reporter Ian Rapport said.

The news quickly became the leading one in the United States. A little later, Brady's manager, Don Yee, and his father, Tom Brady Sr., did not confirm it but did not deny it.

According to Yee, the only one who can talk about his future is the quarterback himself, and he will do so soon. The agent declined to comment on whether the information was correct. His father added that a final decision had not yet been made.

Tom Brady is 44 years old and closed his 22nd season in the National Football League. Last week, his Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who won the championship in 2021, were defeated in the playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams, and even then there was speculation that this may have been the last game in the career of Brady. He did not give a specific answer at the briefing.

Brady is the only player with seven titles (i.e. wins in the Super Bowl final), six of which are with the New England Patriots and one with Tampa Bay. There is no team with so many triumphs in the Super Bowl era in the most popular sport overseas.

In five of those seven winning finals (10 in all), Tom was named Most Valuable Player (MVP). Three times he was MVP of the season, 15 times he was selected for the All-Star Game Pro Bowl, etc.

Number 1 in NFL history in assists (7,263), total assists (11,317), yards (84,520), touchdowns (624), games (316), quarterback wins (243) - plus those listed above. Brady is an absolute record holder in appearances (19 seasons, 47 games), wins (35) and a bunch of other NFL playoffs.

Even in his final season (if he really gives up, he has a contract for another year), Brady recorded his best performance and is the leader in the NFL in overcoming yards (5316), touchdown passes (43) and accurate passes (485). In his first season more than two decades ago, he became a champion and it can be said that he finishes at the top.

Tom Brady won the Super Bowl in three different decades. According to ESPN and Rapport, he wants to end his career so he can focus on his family and also has health reasons. Last but not least, Tampa Bay is above the NFL salary ceiling and needs to get rid of high-paying key players to fit the rule.



/ClubZ

