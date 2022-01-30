COVID-19: The Dead in the Last 24 hours are 100% Unvaccinated

Society » HEALTH | January 30, 2022, Sunday // 10:57
Bulgaria: COVID-19: The Dead in the Last 24 hours are 100% Unvaccinated Pixabay

The new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the past day are 5875 with 23,429 tests performed, or about 25% of those tested, according to data from the Unified Information Portal. 76.10% are unvaccinated.

33 people lost their lives to COVID-19, all unvaccinated.

238,955 are currently active cases, with a total of 939,212 confirmed cases of infection since the beginning of the pandemic.

The total number of hospitalized patients with COVID is 5684. There are 513 patients in the intensive care units.

The cured patients for the last day are 899.

The doses of vaccine administered are a total of 4,155,619, of which only 3,648 for the last 24 hours.

/ClubZ

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, vaccinated, cases, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria