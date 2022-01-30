COVID-19: The Dead in the Last 24 hours are 100% Unvaccinated

The new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the past day are 5875 with 23,429 tests performed, or about 25% of those tested, according to data from the Unified Information Portal. 76.10% are unvaccinated.

33 people lost their lives to COVID-19, all unvaccinated.

238,955 are currently active cases, with a total of 939,212 confirmed cases of infection since the beginning of the pandemic.

The total number of hospitalized patients with COVID is 5684. There are 513 patients in the intensive care units.

The cured patients for the last day are 899.

The doses of vaccine administered are a total of 4,155,619, of which only 3,648 for the last 24 hours.



/ClubZ

