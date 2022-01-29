The Gambling Landscape in Bulgaria

Bulgaria is a beautiful country, and every year its seaside resorts are visited by millions of tourists. People go there for the warm beaches, high, comfortable hotels, prestigious boutiques, and casinos.

So, Bulgaria has a developed gambling industry. Bulgaria in matters of regulation of the gambling industry is a real phenomenon, and it is qualitatively different from the Western European tradition, as well as from many other legal approaches to gambling.

THE HISTORY OF BULGARIAN GAMBLING

The gambling industry in Bulgaria is quite young, but perfectly regulated. The first casino emerged in Bulgaria in the late /0s, but the industry was not yet regulated. Only in 1993 the first legislation was created to regulate casinos and lotteries. In 1999 a gambling law was passed, which was in force until 2012. The Bulgarian Gambling Act 2021 effectively legalized the previously unregulated online gambling segment. This regulation allows betting on sports, lotteries, and some casino games such as poker, virtual slots, roulette, and online blackjack games. Are there any requirements for land-based casinos in Bulgaria?

LAND-BASED BULGARIAN CASINOS: AN OVERVIEW

Organization of gambling in the territory of the state is carried out only with a special license. Permission for the right to import gambling equipment is issued as a separate document.

The largest gambling establishment in Bulgaria is located in Kulata, its name is Finix Casino Bulgaria. All casinos in Bulgaria are competently scattered across the country. The most expensive and prestigious gambling houses are located in popular resort areas where there are the most tourists.

The first land-based casino in this country was established in 1979 in Vitosha Hotel. The club worked and still works in the hotel-entertainment complex, which, in addition to the casino, has a comfortable hotel, a chain of restaurants, bars, swimming pool and fitness centre. Also in the capital there are two more popular casinos, with slots and classic tables for poker, roulette and Blackjack. The other big casinos are Royale Palms Casino in Burgas, the luxurious Sofia Gaming House in Sofia, Grand Hotel International 5* Casino Hotel and the famous Casino Trimontium Princess in the Bulgarian city Plovdiv.

HOW TO OPEN A CASINO IN BULGARIA?

European gambling in Bulgaria is constitutionally approved by the government, which unspeakably pleases guests and residents of the country. But, as elsewhere, there are nuances, which primarily affect the casino owners, but not the players. Gaming license, without any additional cash investment, can only be obtained by citizens of the country, and the minimum financial cushion must be half a million levs.

Foreign citizens have the right to open casino gaming in Bulgaria, but they must be prepared for serious investment. To get a license, citizens of other countries must invest at least ten million dollars in the state economy. There is no strict dress code in gambling Bulgaria. People under the influence of drugs and alcohol; in military or religious clothing, and people under the age of 18 are not allowed to play.

VIRTUAL GAMBLING IN BULGARIA

In Bulgaria, there is no limit on the number of licenses for the right to provide online gambling services. The main servers of your gambling company must be located in Bulgaria, another EU country or Switzerland. As a Bulgarian citizen you can legally gamble in any virtual casinos, which are licensed and operate legally.

CONCLUSION

Gambling industry in Bulgaria has its unique features. So, if you are planning your visit to this beautiful country, it can be a great idea to visit one of the most luxurious Bulgarian casino resorts and enjoy the Bulgarian gambling!