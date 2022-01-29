From February: New Measures for Entering Bulgaria (List of Countries)

As of February 1 (Tuesday), the “red zone” will now include countries with a 14-day incidence of between 500 and 5,000 per 100,000 population. Persons arriving from these countries are allowed in Bulgaria upon presentation of a valid EU digital COVID certificate for vaccination, post-illness or testing (PCR or antigen test) or equivalent/similar documents. We remind you that so far these citizens, in addition to a certificate of vaccination or post-illness, were required to submit a negative PCR test result.

Bulgarian citizens and persons with the status of permanent, long-term or continuous residence and members of their families who do not present any of these documents are placed under a 10-day quarantine. Which can be canceled if the person presents a negative result from PCR or antigenic test, made no earlier than 72 hours after arrival in our country. The possibility of lifting quarantine after an antigen test is also new, which is easier for citizens.

The requirements for persons arriving from the “green” and “orange” zones remain unchanged.

The list of countries includes a “dark red” zone, which includes countries with a 14-day incidence of more than 5,000 per 100,000 people.

Persons from the “dark red” zone are allowed in our country upon presentation of a digital COVID certificate for vaccination, post-illness or similar document, simultaneously with a negative result from a PCR test conducted up to 72 hours before entering the country. Those who have an EU digital COVID certificate for vaccination with an additional (booster) dose or similar document, are not obliged to present a negative PCR test result.

Bulgarian citizens and persons with the status of permanent, long-term, or continuous residence and members of their families who do not present any of these documents are placed under a 10-day quarantine.

Bulgarian citizens and persons with the status of permanent, long-term, or continuous residence and members of their families, who present only one of the mentioned documents upon entering the country, are placed under a 10-day quarantine, which can be revoked if the person presents a negative result of a PCR test performed no earlier than 72 hours after arrival in the country.

Children aged 12 to 18 arriving from countries in the “dark red” zone are admitted to Bulgaria upon presentation of a valid EU digital COVID certificate for testing or an equivalent or similar document with a negative result of a PCR test performed up to 72 hours before entering the country. If they do not present such a document, they are placed under a 10-day quarantine, which can be revoked if the person presents a negative result from a PCR test performed no earlier than 72 hours after arrival in the country.

From February 1, the “dark red” zone includes Israel, Switzerland, Belgium, Denmark, Portugal, Slovenia, France and others.





Zones:

Green Zone: none

Orange Zone: All countries outside the green, red and dark red zones.

Red Zone: Australia, Austria, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, The Bahamas, Belize, Bermuda, Bosnia and Herzegovina, British Virgin Islands, The Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Grenada, Georgia, Dominica, Dominican Republic, The state of Kuwait, Eastern Republic of Uruguay, Ireland, Italy, Jordan, Cape Verde, Cayman Islands, Canada, Qatar, Kyrgyz Republic, Principality of Liechtenstein, Principality of Monaco, Kingdom of Spain, Kingdom of the Netherlands, Kingdom of Norway, Kingdom of Sweden, Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Kingdom of Bahrain, Curacao, Republic of Lebanon, Multinational Republic of Bolivia, Mongolia, Montserrat, New Caledonia, United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, Isle of Man, Aruba Islands, Republic of Albania, Republic of Argentina, Republic of Botswana, Republic of Greece, Republic of Ecuador, Republic of Estonia, Republic of Kazakhstan, Republic of Colombia, Republic of Kosovo, Republic of Costa Rica, Republic of Latvia, Republic of Lithuania, Republic of Malta, Republic of Moldova, Republic of Panama, Republic of Paraguay, Republic of Peru, Republic of Poland, Republic of North Macedonia, Republic of Singapore, Republic of Suriname, Republic of Serbia, Republic of Tajikistan, Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Republic of Turkey, Republic of Finland, Republic of Chile, Romania, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia, Slovak Republic, United States of America, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, Turks and Caicos Islands, Hungary, Federal Republic of Germany, Federal Republic of Brazil, Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, Croatia, Montenegro, Czech Republic, Jamaica

Dark Red Zone: Afghanistan, Bonaire, Gibraltar, Greenland, Israel, Iceland, Principality of Andorra, Swiss Confederation, Kingdom of Belgium, Kingdom of Denmark, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Maldives, United Republic of Tanzania, Republic of Palau, The Portuguese Republic, Republic of San Marino, Republic of Seychelles, Saba, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Sint Eustatius, Slovenia, Faroe Islands, France

European Green Certificates for Completed Vaccination Course will be Valid for 270 days

The Ministry of Health reminds that from February 1, according to European regulations, the digital certificate for completed vaccination course is valid until the 270th day from the date of the end of the vaccination cycle. With an expired certificate (i.e. 270 days have passed since the end of the vaccination cycle), individuals can travel with one of the other certificates - for post-illness, for testing, or for a booster.

Please note that all citizens who have a booster dose certificate against COVID-19 can enter Bulgaria from any country in the world, regardless of the color zone in which the country falls.

List of countries whose COVID-19 vaccination, testing and disease certificates are considered equivalent to the EU digital certificate COVID: Armenia, Georgia, Vatican City State (only in respect of vaccination certificates issued), Israel, Uruguay, Iceland, Cape Verde, Principality of Andorra, Principality of Liechtenstein, Principality of Monaco, Swiss Confederation, Kingdom of Morocco, Kingdom of Norway, Kingdom of Thailand, Lebanese Republic, New Zealand, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, The Republic of Moldova, the Republic of Panama, the Republic of San Marino, the Republic of North Macedonia, the Republic of Singapore, the Republic of Serbia, the Republic of Turkey, Taiwan, the Togolese Republic, Tunisia, Ukraine, the Faroe Islands and Montenegro.

/Ministry of Health Press Release

