The First Direct Flight from Bulgaria to Seychelles landed in the Capital Victoria

175 passengers are already enjoying the beauty of the islands. The second charter flight to the main island of Mahe in February is already full.

Direct flights from Bulgaria to the Seychelles will start in January 2022

Early this morning, the first direct flight from Bulgaria to the Seychelles with 175 passengers on board landed at the international airport in the capital Victoria. They were welcomed by representatives of the Seychelles Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism, tour operators, and representatives of hotel chains.

The flight is operated by Bulgaria Air, with the assistance of the largest Seychelles tour operator 7South, their Bulgarian tour operator partners - Planet Travel Center, Luxutour, Мarbro Tours, Exotic Holiday, as well as with the active support of the Honorary Consulate General of the Republic of Seychelles in Bulgaria.

Upon departure, at Sofia Airport, passengers were welcomed by Mr. Maxim Behar, Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Seychelles in Bulgaria, and received from him a special membership card for the club “Friends of Seychelles in Bulgaria”.

“A dream I've been working on for 18 years has finally come true. You are traveling to the most beautiful destination in the world. Enjoy your vacation, the beaches, the wonderful people there. Take pictures, experience, share, and I know you will return as true friends of the Seychelles,” said Mr. Maxim Behar.

“We are actively working to double the routes from Sofia, including direct services to exotic destinations such as the Seychelles and the Maldives. Sofia Airport is more than a runway and terminals, we strive to promote the destination of Bulgaria and daily expand the network of flights,” said Jesus Caballero, CEO of SOF Connect.

“I will never forget the day in May last year when Maxim called me and said 'It's time for a direct flight, at last, let's get started!' And now this is a fact! For both countries, this is a historic event, with Mr. Maxim Behar, to whom I thank sincerely, we put a lot of effort, found the right partners to be able to open this door to friendship, new relations between our countries, and I hope from now on, let's have regular flights between the two countries,” said Anna-Butler Payette, CEO of 7South.

The second charter flight to the Seychelles is already full. It takes off from Sofia on February 25. The exotic country has become increasingly popular among Bulgarians, who will now be able to travel there much easier. They are allowed only with a negative PCR test, with no quarantine requirement.

Dates of the second direct flight to Seychelles:

❖ February 25, 2022 - March 6, 2022

More information about the flights:

Sofia - Djibouti 19:40 - 02:00 (+1)

Djibouti - Mahe 02:40 - 07:00

Mahe - Djibouti 21:00 - 23:10

Djibouti - Sofia 23:50 - 04:35 (+1)

For more information or questions, please contact the consulate General of the Republic of Seychelles in Sofia by email at consul@seychelles.bg or by phone +359 888 50 31 13.

