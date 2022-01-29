Decline in Traffic in Sofia - Expensive Fuel Emptied the Streets

The high fuel prices in the country, combined with the huge number of quarantined people infected with covid, have led to a significant drop in cars in the capital's traffic.

At rush hour on weekdays, people waited for hours in traffic jams, and for several days the traditional waiting at traffic lights has been kept to a minimum. If until recently it was almost impossible to park in the center of Sofia and the surrounding areas and sometimes people traveled several times to find a free space, now this problem has disappeared. Free spaces can be found in the parking lots.

There is also no big traffic jam on Friday, which was traditionally formed in the afternoon and evening on Tsarigradsko Shose Blvd. from Orlov Most in the direction of Vrana Palace.

Another result of high fuel prices is that more than one person can be seen traveling in a car more and more often, despite the situation with covid.

The lack of traffic also affected the air in the capital, which is traditionally at the top of the world's pollution rankings at this time of year. A reference in the global system for cities with polluted air “Iqair” puts Sofia in 39th place, which is a decrease of about 20 places.

The price of fuel at the various gas stations is in the range of BGN 2.35 (EUR 1.20) - 2.60 per liter of gasoline, and BGN 2.53 - 2.64 per liter of diesel.

A report on fuel prices in the Fuelo system shows that diesel and petrol prices have been rising steadily since 13 January.



/BGNES

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook