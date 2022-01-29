Biden: We will Soon Deploy Troops in Europe

President Joe Biden has said he will soon send a small number of US troops to bolster NATO's presence in Eastern Europe as tensions rise over Russia's military build-up along Ukraine's borders.

NATO will Expand its Military Presence in Eastern Europe

“I will transfer troops to Eastern Europe and NATO countries in the near future. Not too much,” Biden told reporters on his return to Washington from Philadelphia.

The United States already has tens of thousands of troops, mostly in Western Europe, but the Pentagon is considering sending a small number of reinforcements to the tense eastern flank.

The United States has put 8,500 troops on High Alert to be Sent in Europe

Speaker John Kirby said this week that 8,500 troops were on “high alert” for a possible transfer to NATO aid.

The deployment will be both politically and militarily significant, boosting US involvement in the looming conflict.

Moscow insists it has no plans to attack, but has deployed more than 100,000 troops at its borders, and urges Western powers to rule out the possibility of Ukraine ever joining NATO, as well as other concessions.

White House: Sanctions Against Russia will be Directed against Industry, not ordinary Consumers

Biden warned at a news conference last week that a Russian attack on Ukraine would achieve the opposite of the Kremlin's stated goal.

“We will actually increase the presence of troops in Poland, Romania, etc., if he actually takes that step” Biden said. “They are part of NATO.”



/BGNES

