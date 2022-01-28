Bulgarian Energy Prices - 80% Up for Producers in December 2021

According to statistics, the price of energy for producers in Bulgaria increased by almost 80% in December last year.

The general index of producer prices in the industry in December 2021 increased by 30.8 percent compared to the same month in 2020. An increase in prices was registered in the production and distribution of electricity, heat and gas - by 79.7 percent, in the manufacturing industry - by 16.2 percent, and in the mining industry - by 9.4 percent, the National Statistical Institute announced. , quoted by BTA.

In the manufacturing industry a significant increase was reported in the production of basic metals - by 34.4 percent, the production of chemical products - by 29.2 percent, the production of wood and wood products (excluding furniture) - by 24.7 percent and the production of rubber and plastic products - by 17.8 percent.

The general index of producer prices in the industry in December 2021 increased by 1.7 percent compared to the previous month. An increase was registered in the production and distribution of electricity and heat and gas - by 7 percent, and a decrease was reported in manufacturing - by 0.7 percent, and in the mining and quarrying industry - by 0.2 percent.



/ClubZ

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook