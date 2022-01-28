5 Best Practices to Onboard and Train New Hires Remotely

Remote work has acquired great popularity in recent years. Due to this shift in the work environment, different employers are updating their tools and processes for interviewing, onboarding, and training new employees from remote places. As both employees and business owners benefit from working remotely, managers must create the in-person experience by using virtual settings to make sure that the employees are feeling valued and a part of a team. You need to facilitate high-quality communication to ensure that the new remote employee lives up to his or her potential. Here are some practices you can use for improving remote onboarding and training.

1. Set up a clear procedure for onboarding and online training: Normally the goal of employee onboarding is to give a warm welcome and provide them with the tools required for achieving success. As you are working with remote employees you are going to need a detailed list of the things you are hoping to achieve and make sure that important details are not slipping through the cracks. It also indicates the need for a clear vision to define the steps required before and after the onboarding and training process. After finding the best ways of organizing this process you can use the same process again and again for adding more remote employees.

2. Streamlining the process by using online training platforms: While you are working with remote employees it is crucial to provide a user experience that is effective and simple and this is true even after you use an international PEO for hiring the candidates. If you fail to make things easy for the participants to access the training material online, it can damage their morale and render the training ineffective. You can use a learning management system for this purpose that offers a central place for everything you will need for onboarding and training new employees. The use of LMS cuts out the costs of site rentals, traveling, and having printed learning material. The online LMS offers many intuitive features that will be helpful for both remote workers and employers.

3. Have face-to-face introductions: Although remote work comes with a fair share of advantages, keep in mind that employees still crave more face-to-face interactions. The social cues and eye contact permit the remote employees to make a connection and it makes them feel as if they are valuable team members. You can host virtual events such as real-time gatherings for making introductions and helping the remote employees to place a face for the benefit of their new team members. You may raise engagement by offering learning opportunities with gaming and networking experience in the learning process.

4. Segregate onboarding and training by using microlearning: Starting a new business can become overwhelming especially if you are working from home. Team managers need to find engaging and newer methods for easing the transaction, especially for the new hires when they offer high-quality training content. You can use microlearning for training the corporates as it allows the candidates to complete the training in short learning durations. It facilitates mobile learning with quick content delivery and gives a flexible learning experience. Due to the on-demand delivery of content, you can raise the knowledge retention of employees.

5. Make learning an ongoing process by using virtual training programs: The online training program used by your business can be used after the remote employees complete the initial training modules. With enterprise learning and upskilling opportunities, the remote employees will stay sharp and their skills will remain updated. The content-on-demand can be offered by using engaging seminars or by using real-time online meetings. It is also possible to develop hybrid learning programs for bridging the gaps between remote employees and those working from your office premises. This can lead to an improvement in company culture and develop a united team.

Conclusion

If you have a business that relies heavily on remote employees, you must develop and implement an onboarding and training process for making them feel like being a part of a team. You can use the five practices described above for your company to stay in touch with the new hires working remotely as they get acclimatized within the organization.