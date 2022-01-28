Lavrov: Russia does not want War with Ukraine
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said today that Moscow does not want a war with Ukraine and spoke positively about the proposals received from the United States in the field of security, Reuters reported.
Lukashenko: War is Possible only if Belarus or Russia are Attacked
The US proposals are better than those received from NATO, Lavrov said, adding that he expects to meet with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in the next two weeks.
Russia's foreign minister has said that the decision on how to respond to the proposals depends on Russian President Vladimir Putin.
/BTA
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Lukashenko: War is Possible only if Belarus or Russia are Attacked
- » The United States has Provided Russia with written Answers on Security Questions
- » Lavrov: Russia has No Time to Negotiate with the EU and the OSCE
- » Russia has launched Military Maneuvers near Ukraine and in Annexed Crimea
- » Russia has added Navalny to the List of Terrorists and Extremists
- » Russian Foreign Minister: Our Patience is Running Out