Lavrov: Russia does not want War with Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said today that Moscow does not want a war with Ukraine and spoke positively about the proposals received from the United States in the field of security, Reuters reported.

The US proposals are better than those received from NATO, Lavrov said, adding that he expects to meet with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in the next two weeks.

Russia's foreign minister has said that the decision on how to respond to the proposals depends on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

/BTA

