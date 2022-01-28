Bulgarian Doctor: This is Not a Wave, this is a Tsunami, we have Too Many Patients

“We observe people with COVID-19 brought by their relatives, and then they do not appear in the quarantined list at all. Contacts are not isolated, they continue to walk the streets. It is not a betrayal to say who was in contact with you when you are infected”. This was stated by Dr. Gergana Nikolova from BMA on Nova TV.

According to her, the measures usually remain only on paper. “It's not a wave, it's a tsunami. We have an awful lot of patients. We are like volunteers on the front line, but ‘Radetzky’ will not come. Omicron will be different - unvaccinated infected people could end up intensive care units,” said Dr. Nikolova. She believes that there is a growing interest in vaccines.

“We are dealing not only with patients at the moment but also with those with post-COVID syndrome. It affects many organs and systems,” said Dr. Nikolova. And invited people to pay attention to each symptom. According to her, some patients get venous complications, and others - diabetic.

The doctor confirmed that at the moment there are indeed a higher number of positive samples from children, but in general COVID-19 is easier for them. “I would advise children with comorbidities to be immunized,” she urged.



