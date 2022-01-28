Restaurants in Sofia Boycotted the New Measures last night

The restaurants in Sofia boycotted the new measures in the capital and continued to work after 22.00 p.m. This was shown by the large-scale joint inspections of 5 institutions on the first day of the entry of restrictions into force.

Four teams of inspectors went to different areas of Sofia, where there are nightclubs.

COVID Restrictions on Restaurants in Sofia in Force from Today - They will be Boycotted

A team from the Bulgarian National Television attended the inspections in "Student City". A disciplinary act of the manager was drawn up in the first restaurant, however, the visitors in the restaurant continued their dinner.

The situation was the same in the discos in the area. The acts for violation of the order are worth between BGN 300 and 1000 for a person and between BGN 500 and 2000 for a legal entity. There will be mass inspections tonight as well.



