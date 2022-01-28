Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy with Max. Temperatures between 5°C and 10°C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 28, 2022, Friday // 11:10
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy with Max. Temperatures between 5°C and 10°C Pexels

Today the clouds will be variable, in the afternoon more significant. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty at the National Institute of Hydrology and Meteorology Georgi Tsekov.

Atmospheric pressure will continue to decline slowly and will be close to the average for the month. The wind will be moderate, in the Danube plain, the western part of the Upper Thracian lowland and in the eastern regions and temporarily strong wind from the west-northwest. The maximum temperatures will be between 5° and 10° Celsius, in Sofia - around 5°C.

Over the Black Sea coast, the clouds will be variable. A moderate, temporarily strong west-northwest wind will blow. Maximum air temperatures 6°-9°C. Sea water temperature 5°-7°C. The sea wave will be 1-2 points.

Over the mountains, the clouds will be variable, over Stara Planina more often significant and there will be snow in some places. A moderate, strong wind from the west-northwest will blow in the high and open parts. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 1°C, at 2000 meters - about minus 4°C.

/Focus

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, clouds, temperature, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria