Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy with Max. Temperatures between 5°C and 10°C

Today the clouds will be variable, in the afternoon more significant. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty at the National Institute of Hydrology and Meteorology Georgi Tsekov.

Atmospheric pressure will continue to decline slowly and will be close to the average for the month. The wind will be moderate, in the Danube plain, the western part of the Upper Thracian lowland and in the eastern regions and temporarily strong wind from the west-northwest. The maximum temperatures will be between 5° and 10° Celsius, in Sofia - around 5°C.

Over the Black Sea coast, the clouds will be variable. A moderate, temporarily strong west-northwest wind will blow. Maximum air temperatures 6°-9°C. Sea water temperature 5°-7°C. The sea wave will be 1-2 points.

Over the mountains, the clouds will be variable, over Stara Planina more often significant and there will be snow in some places. A moderate, strong wind from the west-northwest will blow in the high and open parts. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 1°C, at 2000 meters - about minus 4°C.



/Focus