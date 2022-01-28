COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Victims of the Virus have Exceeded 33,000

9874 are the new cases of coronavirus confirmed via 37 945 tests. Positive samples are 26%, nearly 77 per 100 of newly infected are not vaccinated, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

There are 227,281 active cases, 5,455 patients are treated in hospitals, 520 of them are in the intensive care unit. During the last 24 hours, another 691 people were hospitalized, 86.83% of them were not vaccinated.

Another 4676 patients recovered.

In the last 24 hours, 78 people died from the infection, 89.74% of them were not vaccinated. The victims of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic are 33,017.

The vaccines administered for the last 24 hours are 12,636, with a completed immunization cycle there are 1,987,545 people, with the third dose - 596,235.

Distribution of new cases by districts: Blagoevgrad - 422; Burgas - 733; Varna - 802; Veliko Tarnovo - 184; Vidin - 87; Vratsa - 213; Gabrovo - 170; Dobrich - 188; Kardzhali - 78; Kyustendil - 158; Lovech - 161; Montana - 162; Pazardzhik - 339; Pernik - 175; Pleven - 274; Plovdiv - 1028; Razgrad - 54; Ruse - 192; Silistra - 88; Sliven - 268; Smolyan - 158; Sofia district - 363; Sofia (capital) - 2480; Stara Zagora - 509; Targovishte - 83; Haskovo - 257; Shumen - 115; Yambol - 133.

COVID Restrictions on Restaurants in Sofia in Force from Today - They will be Boycotted

Due to the large number of occupied intensive beds, 5 new districts are in the third stage of the pandemic plan - Plovdiv, Kardzhali, Haskovo, Pazardzhik and Smolyan. The stage envisages rotation of students after 4th grade, 50% capacity for social activities, reduced working hours for restaurants, gambling halls and casinos; remote form of work and mandatory admission with a green certificate.

/OFFNews

