NATO is considering Deploying Troops in Slovakia

NATO is considering deploying a number of troops to Slovakia and other countries on its eastern flank in response to Russia's build-up of troops near Ukraine. This was stated today by the Slovak Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivan Korčok, quoted by Reuters.

NATO will Expand its Military Presence in Eastern Europe

Korčok clarified at a briefing that no decision has been made yet.

The situation is dynamic, he noted, adding that the Slovak government still has no position on the possible deployment of NATO forces in the country.

/BTA

