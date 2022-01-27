Bulgarian Foreign Minister: No Need to Evacuate our Embassy in Ukraine

“Bulgarians in Ukraine are also important to us. We have been in daily contact with our embassy there for two weeks. The community is quite large. At the moment, there is no desire to evacuate, but plans for such an evacuation have been updated.” This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodora Genchovska at a briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“This has been discussed with both our partner countries and the EU and NATO member states to provide logistics when needed,” she added.

“In case of need, we must evacuate all of our people at the same time, because this is an important signal. In the worst case scenario, we have the means, with our own forces and resources, to make this type of evacuation,” Genchovska added.

She also commented on the meeting between the prime ministers of Bulgaria and North Macedonia. “We have restarted the dialogue with Skopje on political issues. We expect there to be policy upgrades and concrete results to be achieved in each of them,” she said.

“With regard to Ukraine, if there is a need, we can evacuate the officials from the Embassy of North Macedonia in Ukraine," the foreign minister said.

According to her, Bulgaria has renewed its proposal to protect the airspace of its western neighbor.



/Nova

