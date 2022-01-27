Bulgarian PM: The role of the Prosecutor General will Change, there will be No One Above the Law

“The Recovery and Development Plan stipulates that the Prosecutor General will no longer be untouchable.” This was said by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov in Brussels.

“There will be a judge who will temporarily serve as a prosecutor and then return as a judge. There will be no conflict of interest. Our intention as a coalition is to change the role of the chief prosecutor - he will become an administrator. We don't need another level in the Prosecutor's Office, we need a working institution”, he added.

Ivan Geshev wants Special EU Monitoring on Bulgaria

In connection with Ivan Geshev's insistence on intensified monitoring of our country in terms of the rule of law, Petkov explained that this is also the wish of the government.

“There is no way to escape the lack of good justice in Bulgaria through common patterns and words. It is clear to everyone that the Prosecutor's Office is not working well,” he added.

Changes in judicial reform must happen as soon as possible, but within the law, the Prime Minister is adamant.

“Transparency is the best way to fight all kinds of corruption. The European institutions have realized that we have real intentions and we do not lack motivation. I hope that with the change in the Anti-Corruption Commission we will have a real tool to act against corruption and fraud. Our ideas for changing the Supreme Judicial Council and the way they make attestations for new candidates are also a matter of time. We just need the patience of all our voters to believe that we are working purposefully to make this happen,” he added.

Petkov commented that he was not asked about Delyan Peevski and the Magnitsky Act at the hearing before the LIBE group, but said: “In my opinion, the people behind the corruption in Bulgaria are about 20.”

/Nova