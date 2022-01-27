Ivan Geshev wants Special EU Monitoring on Bulgaria

Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev wants special monitoring of Bulgaria under the new mechanism, which links the rule of law to receiving funds from European funds.

Geshev himself stated this to journalists after his hearing in the European Parliament in Brussels.

He addressed the Monitoring Group in the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs.

The group also heard out Prime Minister Kiril Petkov.

However, Geshev explicitly stated that he neither wants our country to be treated like Hungary and Poland nor does he want it to be deprived of European money. He simply drew attention to a serious problem.

“There is a problem with the rule of law and human rights, especially for minority groups and disadvantaged people,” said prosecutor number one.

According to him, organized crime is waging a war against the prosecution. And Bulgarian citizens pay the price for that.

“We go back to the early 1990s,” said prosecutor number one.

What is happening with “Barcelonagate” and when is Rashkov telling the truth

Among the questions asked by MEPs was the stage of the Barcelonagate case. It is not over yet, Geshev said. The reason for this, based on the report prepared by the supervising prosecutors, is that orders for a European investigation have been issued to Spain. There is no answer to them so far. And in such a situation, the case cannot be closed. And the Bulgarian judicial authorities do not have the authority to say when and how the Spanish law will be applied.

“Neither I nor the woman next to me have undeclared property abroad,” the chief prosecutor said in response to a journalist's question.

He added:

“When Mr. Rashkov (the Minister of the Interior) says something that turns out to be true, I will give you a detailed interview and I will answer you in great detail.”

“The prosecutor's job is for people not to like him/her”, Geshev said when asked if the problem was the lack of trust in him as an official.



ClubZ