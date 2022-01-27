Bulgaria will Receive the latest Training Simulators for the F-16 Fighters

Politics » DEFENSE | January 27, 2022, Thursday // 11:18
Bulgaria will receive training simulators for F-16 fighters for training pilots for national and NATO missions from the manufacturer Lockheed Martin. Bulgaria is among the first countries to receive F-16 Block 70 fighters and will have simulators with the latest technical configuration.

Bulgaria will have eight state-of-the-art F-16 Block 70 supersonic fighters. The F-16 Block 70 is a 4th generation fighter with the latest capabilities in NATO's inventory. The fighter provides interoperable capabilities within the Air Force, strengthens partnerships with allies, thus strengthening national defense and security.

Lockheed Martin's latest generation F-16 training complex allows pilots to train in a fully realistic environment, ensuring mission readiness,” said Chauncey Mcintosh, vice president of Lockheed's training and logistics business.

To train Bulgarian F-16 pilots, the new training complexes will provide a simulation-based environment that replicates all systems, sensors and combat systems. The training system can work in a network, so as to enable pilots to train together in different scenarios in order to receive the most advanced training, under very accessible conditions.

The F-16 Block 70, built in Greenville, South Carolina, features advanced avionics, AESA, upgraded cockpit, advanced combat systems, additional fuel tanks, and an automatic ground collision avoidance system (Auto GCAS), an advanced engine with an industry-unique extended service life of 12,000 hours.

To date, more than 4,500 F-16 fighters have been produced, with about 3,000 F-16s in service in 25 countries, including the United States Air Force. The F-16 has about 19.5 million flight hours and over 13 million flights worldwide.

