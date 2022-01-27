We Pay Tribute to the Victims of the Holocaust

Today, people around the world will commemorate and honor those who lost their lives by the Nazi machine during World War II. The UN General Assembly has chosen to declare the date on which the Auschwitz camp was liberated in 1945 as International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Every year on this day in all parts of the world we shout “We remember!” Because 6 million cannot be forgotten, of which one and a half million children were killed by the Nazis in the period 1933-1945.

The day will be marked with a special event in the Hall of Sofia University.

The European Parliament will also pay tribute to the victims 77 years after the liberation of the Nazi Auschwitz concentration camp. The ceremony will open at 13.30 p.m. (Bulgarian time) with a speech by the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, followed by a musical interlude.

100-year-old Holocaust survivor Margot Friedländer will address MEPs. The remembrance ceremony will end with a minute of silence in memory of the victims of the Holocaust and a second musical interlude.



/BNR

