Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 27, 2022, Thursday // 10:33
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Finally Warming Up Pixabay

Today there will be significant clouds, which will begin to decrease in the afternoon. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty at the National Institute of Hydrology and Meteorology Hristo Hristov.

Atmospheric pressure will continue to decline slowly but will remain slightly higher than the average for the month. It will blow to a moderate west-northwest wind, which will be oriented from the southwest in the evening. The maximum temperatures will be between 2° and 7° Celsius, in Sofia - around 3°C.

Above the Black Sea coast, the clouds will be variable, without precipitation. It will blow to a moderate westerly wind. Maximum air temperatures 4°-6°C, close to the sea water temperature. The sea wave will be 1-2 points.

It will be mostly cloudy over the mountains. There will be snow in some places. In the afternoon the clouds will start to decrease. It will blow to a moderate northwest wind. The daily temperatures will rise a little more and the maximum at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about minus 2°C, at 2000 meters - about minus 7°C.

/Focus

 

Tags: weather, clouds, temperature, Bulgaria
