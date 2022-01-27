COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Less than 10,000 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | January 27, 2022, Thursday // 10:26
913 592 are total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by the data of the Unified Information Portal. The new cases for the past day are 9,916.

222,161 are the active cases in the country. During the past 24 hours, 37,587 tests were performed, making them a total of 8,321,643. 5,372 are cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 519 are in intensive care units.

658,492 people were cured, of which 4,814 in the last 24 hours. The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 32,939, and 70 people have died in the last 24 hours.

The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 4,126,744, with 11,873 newly registered vaccinated during the past 24 hours. 624 are newly admitted to hospitals, and 83.65% of them have not been vaccinated

