CNN: The United States is Considering Sending up to 1,000 Troops to Bulgaria

The United States and its allies are considering the deployment of troops in NATO's Eastern European countries as a precautionary measure against a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. This was reported by CNN, citing officials of the US administration.
Countries considered for the deployment of troops include Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary - about 1,000 people for each country. The distribution will be similar to the troops currently stationed in the Baltic states and Poland.
The United States and Britain are among those considering new troop deployments, but not all 30 NATO members agree, a European diplomat said.
NATO allies are not unanimous about the seriousness of the threat, and Germany, for example, has refused to sell new weapons to Ukraine, writes CNN.
