Bulgarian Foreign Minister: The Risk for Bulgaria is related to the Security in the Black Sea region

The main risks facing Bulgaria are related to security in the Black Sea region, as well as hybrid and cyber-attacks. This was stated by Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska in connection with the Russia-Ukraine conflict and NATO-Russian tensions during an extraordinary session of parliament scheduled at the request of GERB.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov and the Minister of Defense Stefan Yanev were also heard out on the topic. The heads of the State Agency for National Security (SANS) and the State Agency for Intelligence (SAI) were also heard out behind closed doors.

Teodora Genchovska presented the position of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

“A meeting of the NATO-Russia Council was held on January 12 to persuade Russia to de-escalate the conflict. Bulgaria and other allies have stated their readiness to comply with international security laws.”

“NATO's support for Ukraine's sovereignty was reaffirmed.”

“Russian proposals that violate the international order will not be discussed. It remains to be seen to what extent Russia intends to engage in a constructive dialogue.”

“We, as allies, agree that we are ready to respond decisively, if necessary, including by strengthening and strengthening the defense capacity and presence of the Alliance.”

“The participation of Allied forces demonstrates Allied solidarity. Bulgaria, as a Black Sea ally, contributes to NATO's defense potential. The Black Sea region is strategically important for the security of the Alliance.”

“Bulgaria forms its position on the basis of national legislation, taking into account national and allied interests. If there is military action, it should be clear that it is defensive in nature.”

“Russian actions and rhetoric increase the risk of military intervention. Against the background of Russia's aggressive actions, the unity and solidarity of the allies is extremely important, as well as the protection of the fundamental principles on which European legislation is based.”

“The measures we are taking in NATO and the EU are an expression of overcoming the crisis.”

A week ago, the Foreign Ministry instructed the Bulgarian ambassador to Ukraine to prepare and update its evacuation plans in case of need, Genchovska added.

At the moment, there are no requests for evacuation of Bulgarian citizens and their families, embassy employees or business representatives there.



