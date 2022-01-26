Bulgargaz: Gas Supplies from Russia are Not Endangered

Natural gas supplies from Russia are not threatened, said Bulgargaz's executive director, who joined an open meeting of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) online.

During the meeting, it became clear that Bulgargaz could propose that natural gas be reduced in price by 18 percent next month.

“Last week, the board of directors had a conversation with colleagues from Gazprom. We have no worries, no sign that there will be interruptions in supplies,” Pavlov was quoted as saying by the EWRC.

He added that Gazprom has confirmed that natural gas supplies will be made not only in Bulgaria but also in the region and Europe. The Russian company has assured that it will strictly comply with the agreements and will supply the quantities of natural gas.

At present, Bulgaria receives the maximum possible quantities of natural gas, which the Azerbaijani supplier agrees to supply, said the executive director of Bulgargaz.

According to him, the concluded agreements are entirely in the interest of the Bulgarian side. They exclude the possibility for the Azerbaijani side to activate a penal clause under the treaty, given the lack of this treaty route. In the absence of such contractual agreements, Bulgargaz would not only be unable to receive Azeri natural gas but would also pay a penalty for quantities it cannot receive, Pavlov said.

He pointed out that these interim agreements allow the Bulgarian market to reach quantities of natural gas, which are at the contract price from the first day of delivery.



/BNT

