Lavrov: Russia has No Time to Negotiate with the EU and the OSCE

“Russia does not want the talks on Ukraine and Moscow's demands for security guarantees to be delayed by the involvement of the European Union or the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. “We will not allow our projects, our initiative to be unwound in endless discussions, and such a trend is clearly observed,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told the State Duma.

He presented to the deputies in the lower house of the Russian parliament a report on the latest developments in the country's foreign policy. Lavrov reminded that he expects a written response from the United States and NATO this week on the proposals for a contract and agreement sent to them.

But if the West ignores our demands, has no constructive response and continues its aggressive course, Moscow will take “the necessary actions,” Lavrov said. He quoted President Vladimir Putin without giving any details what he meant by these “actions”

The Foreign Minister once again listed the well-known accusations of Russia against the West. Lavrov insisted that Moscow would categorically thwart any attempt to present itself as a party to the Donbas conflict.



/Dnevnik

