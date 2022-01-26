World Media: Tensions between Bulgaria and North Macedonia are Decreasing

Yesterday's meeting between the Prime Ministers of Bulgaria and North Macedonia Kiril Petkov and Dimitar Kovachevski in Sofia provoked reactions among international figures and media.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Yves Le Drian described to the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the European Parliament the course of relations between Bulgaria and our western neighbor as follows:

“As far as I know, things are starting to settle down little by little. The visit of the new Bulgarian Prime Minister to Skopje helps to unblock, the declarations are in the right direction. I hope that the initiative launched will find concrete expression so that we can convene an intergovernmental conference under our presidency or, at the latest, under the Czech Presidency. But the course of events so far looks good.”

According to Euronews, “hopes for closer ties are renewed with the two new governments.”

The media covered Petkov's welcome to Kovachevski with an official ceremony in Alexander Nevsky Square on Monday, where the two heads of government laid wreaths at the Monument to the Unknown Soldier and the Monument to the Holy Brothers Cyril and Methodius.

“In just one week, this is the second significant event to improve relations between Bulgaria and the Republic of North Macedonia. The prime ministers agreed to step up efforts to improve ties during Petkov's visit to Skopje on January 18th,” Euronews reported.

“Meeting between Bulgaria and North Macedonia to strengthen ties and reduce tensions”, is the headline of a publication in the Daily Mail.

The governments of Bulgaria and North Macedonia have reaffirmed their determination in Sofia to resolve disputes by resuming dialogue, putting good neighborly relations at the center of their efforts, the Daily Mail reports.



