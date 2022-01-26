World Media: Tensions between Bulgaria and North Macedonia are Decreasing

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | January 26, 2022, Wednesday // 15:39
Bulgaria: World Media: Tensions between Bulgaria and North Macedonia are Decreasing GIS

Yesterday's meeting between the Prime Ministers of Bulgaria and North Macedonia Kiril Petkov and Dimitar Kovachevski in Sofia provoked reactions among international figures and media.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Yves Le Drian described to the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the European Parliament the course of relations between Bulgaria and our western neighbor as follows:

“As far as I know, things are starting to settle down little by little. The visit of the new Bulgarian Prime Minister to Skopje helps to unblock, the declarations are in the right direction. I hope that the initiative launched will find concrete expression so that we can convene an intergovernmental conference under our presidency or, at the latest, under the Czech Presidency. But the course of events so far looks good.”

Three Memoranda were signed Today between Bulgaria and North Macedonia

According to Euronews, “hopes for closer ties are renewed with the two new governments.”

The media covered Petkov's welcome to Kovachevski with an official ceremony in Alexander Nevsky Square on Monday, where the two heads of government laid wreaths at the Monument to the Unknown Soldier and the Monument to the Holy Brothers Cyril and Methodius.

Bulgarian President to PM of North Macedonia: Let's Make Progress on Important Topics

“In just one week, this is the second significant event to improve relations between Bulgaria and the Republic of North Macedonia. The prime ministers agreed to step up efforts to improve ties during Petkov's visit to Skopje on January 18th,” Euronews reported.

What happened at the Meeting between the Leaders of Bulgaria and North Macedonia

“Meeting between Bulgaria and North Macedonia to strengthen ties and reduce tensions”, is the headline of a publication in the Daily Mail.

The governments of Bulgaria and North Macedonia have reaffirmed their determination in Sofia to resolve disputes by resuming dialogue, putting good neighborly relations at the center of their efforts, the Daily Mail reports.

/BGNES

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: macedonia, kovachevski, Kiril Petkov, Bulgaria, media
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria