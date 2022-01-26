Almost All of Bulgaria is in the Dark Red COVID Zone

A record number of new COVID-19 infections were reported by health authorities in the last 24 hours. As of today, almost all of Bulgaria is in the dark red zone, after Razgrad and Targovishte also crossed the threshold of over 500 infected per 100,000 people. The only exception at the moment remains the district of Kardzhali. The average incidence for the country rose to 1,582 infected per 100,000 people.

At the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, 234 clinical samples of coronavirus were analyzed by sequencing. They were taken from patients with COVID-19 between January 3 and 13.

The Omicron virus variant was found in 129 (55.1%) samples and Delta variant in 105 (44.9%) samples. The largest number of cases of the new variant were detected in the city of Sofia. In second place is Stara Zagora.

“Reducing the validity of green certificates from one year to 9 months is not discrimination,” say medical lawyers. “On the contrary, in the absence of such a document can lead to serious travel restrictions, which will already limit our rights of movement.”

“At the moment, it is still considered that green certificates are the better tool than closing borders when there are waves of the epidemic. The other goal was to unify the border crossing regimes, as each country had introduced different requirements for quarantine and tests,” said Maria Sharkova.

According to lawyer Sharkova, discrimination can be said if there are no vaccines available for all citizens or access to laboratories providing tests. There are now three other travel options for people with two doses whose document is expiring. “To put a booster, after which the certificate will be indefinite, they can take a test and in case of a negative result to visit the chosen destination or to prove that they have covid in the past,” she said.

“It is expected that soon there will be new options for choosing a vaccine,” said the director of the Executive Agency for Medicines Bogdan Kirilov - the so-called “adapted vaccines.”

“Those that are more effective for variants of the virus. “One direction is to develop a monovalent vaccine that is effective against the Omicron variant,” he said.

EMA approval for two drugs against COVID-19 - Merck and Pfizer - is forthcoming. They will be in the form of tablets, which are taken in the first days after infection to prevent severe illness. So far, however, in our country, there are only supplies of monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of more serious cases of infection.

Bulgaria also has enough available vaccines from all approved preparations, added Bogdan Kirilov.



